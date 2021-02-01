PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $30,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,784,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $91.22 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

