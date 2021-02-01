Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROYTL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,942. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

