Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ROYTL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,942. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
