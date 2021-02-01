Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $69.98. Approximately 503,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 631,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

