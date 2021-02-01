PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

