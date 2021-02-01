PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
