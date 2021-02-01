PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

