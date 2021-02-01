Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $350.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

