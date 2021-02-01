Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 125,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 126,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energía has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $791.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pampa Energía by 23.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

