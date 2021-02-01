Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 303333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 16.18 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

About Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

