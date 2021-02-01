Pantos (PAN) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $59,686.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

