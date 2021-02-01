Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading Down 1.7%

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

About Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It provides various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete systems, subsystem technologies, products, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

