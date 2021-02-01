Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $264.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.