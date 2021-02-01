Parkgene (GENE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $1.97 million and $154.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

