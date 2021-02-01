Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$50.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.27.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.53. 183,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,506. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.20. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$47.78.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.