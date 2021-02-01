Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$50.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.27.
Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.53. 183,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,506. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.20. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$47.78.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
