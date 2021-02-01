PARSIQ Price Tops $1.16 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $123.78 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00104343 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012808 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

