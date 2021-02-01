Particl Trading Up 8.9% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Particl has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $12,233.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,757,204 coins and its circulating supply is 9,722,226 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

