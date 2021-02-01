Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Patientory has a market cap of $1.16 million and $24,428.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 73.2% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.