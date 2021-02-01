Patron Price Reaches $0.0021 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $836,876.58 and $10,419.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

