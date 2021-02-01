Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.12. 6,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.