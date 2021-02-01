Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.52. 11,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

