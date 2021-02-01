Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

