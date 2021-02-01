Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.29. 3,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

