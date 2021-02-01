Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.55. 22,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,905. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average of $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.