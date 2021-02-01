Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.48.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $552.04. 11,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

