Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,679. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.30 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $280.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

