Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNPS traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,679. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.30 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $280.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.