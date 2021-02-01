Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.18. 11,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

