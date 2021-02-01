Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Twitter makes up about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Twitter stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115,527. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,449 shares of company stock worth $14,242,912. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

