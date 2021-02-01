Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $479.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $516.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

