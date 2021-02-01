Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Pool accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.23. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,174. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

