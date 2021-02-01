Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.