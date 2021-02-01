Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $239.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

