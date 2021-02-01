Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.32. 5,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

