Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,484. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.09. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

