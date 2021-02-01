Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Paycom Software accounts for 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.42. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,095. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

