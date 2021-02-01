Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,896. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SIVB traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.46. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.