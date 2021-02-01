Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,494 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 58.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.80. 38,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

