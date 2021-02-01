Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.11.

NYSE CMG traded up $10.94 on Monday, hitting $1,490.94. 2,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,403.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,510.19.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

