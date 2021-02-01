Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $139.40. 52,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

