Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,218 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,184. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $142.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.