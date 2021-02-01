Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. 21,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,542. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

