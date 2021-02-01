Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

NYSE ALB traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,968. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.