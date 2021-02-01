Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $74,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

EQIX traded up $8.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $748.58. 2,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,295. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

