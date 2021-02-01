Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target (up previously from $588.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $13.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $553.94. 2,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,000. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

