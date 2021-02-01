Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Ball makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,253. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.