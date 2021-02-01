PAYCENT Market Cap Hits $152,774.22 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $152,774.22 and approximately $25.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

