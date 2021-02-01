PAYCENT One Day Volume Reaches $764.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $159,134.03 and approximately $764.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

