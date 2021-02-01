Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Paychex by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

