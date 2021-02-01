Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $379.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.