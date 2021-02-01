Paytomat (PTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,074.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $61,472.11 and approximately $4,074.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

