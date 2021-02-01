PCHAIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $400,437.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $400,437.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,125,842 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

