PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.00

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 68.75 ($0.90), with a volume of 115175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £40.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.92.

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

